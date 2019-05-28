6,000 people have donated to The Conversation. If you value expert analysis, join them

It’s been just over a week since the federal election and we have been busy doing what we do best: making sense of complexity through expert analysis. (For a good example check out Christine Wallace’s terrific article on the lessons of the 2019 election.)

Simultaneously, we are running our annual donations campaign and we are very grateful to the 6,000 people who have donated so far. Your generosity is vital to our work.

One gratifying thing about running a donations campaign is the chance to hear from our audience. We’ve heard from authors, who describe the ways in which writing for The Conversation has allowed their research to have real-life impact. We’ve heard from long-time fans and pensioners who have sent hand-written letters of support with their cheques.

If you’re reading this, it’s a fair bet you also value what we do. Please make a donation and when you do, tell us why.

In the meantime, we get a boost from reading the kind messages that have come in from donors and thought you might too.

In their own words, here are some messages from recent donors:

I cannot imagine life without The Conversation. Every day it provides food for thought, and information I know I can trust. – Joan Powling, Victoria I am a passionate advocate for independent quality journalism and believe it is vital in maintaining a healthy and vibrant democracy. At a time when independent journalism is in decline, The Conversation is a brilliant idea I am very happy to support. – Pamela McLure, Victoria I support and read The Conversation because it publishes informed and thoughtful comment about the major issues of our times. Society is in a period where honest, unbiased reporting and thoughtful comment is very hard to find. The commercial and political manipulation, misreporting and sensationalising of events and issues by many in the media makes it very hard to know what the truth really is. This makes the need for publications with integrity such as The Conversation extremely important in maintaining a healthy democracy. – Kate Ravich, Tasmania For me, The Conversation is a daily “must read”. I decided to give an annual donation because if I read it, I should pay for it. – Trevor Cullen, WA The Conversation is my magic corridor for reaching a world of decision makers, journalists and the wider public – a world that transcends science and is absolutely crucial if researchers like me are going to influence real world policies and public awareness. – Bill Laurance, Distinguished Research Professor and Australian Laureate, James Cook University

Thanks to everyone who has donated.

Every donation is a vote of support to creating a better public debate.

If you haven’t already, please make a tax deductible donation today.