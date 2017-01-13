9 ways ‘won’t-power’ is better than ‘willpower’ for resisting temptation and helping you eat better

Been relying on willpower to resist your favourite food and drinks? How long can you hold out before giving in? For most of us the answer is “not long at all”.

The problem with using willpower as the key strategy to resist temptation is that your head has to keep saying “NO” to the constant barrage of messages, advertising and environmental cues that operate 24/7, prompting you to eat and drink.

“How about cake with that coffee?” “NO”; “It’s hot today, want an ice-cream?” “NO”; “A cold drink?” “NO”; “Stressful day, how about a beer?” “NO”; “Been busy? Grab take-away tonight, you deserve it.” “NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, YES”.

Swapping willpower for what I term “Won’t-power”, where you make a conscious decision to avoid situations that will test your willpower around food, turns the volume down on environmental sirens that call you to eat and drink, even though you are not really hungry.

Won’t-power helps bypass cues that prompt cravings and make tasty treats hard to resist. Using won’t-power gives you a reprieve from the voices in your head constantly asking whether you want a treat or food reward.

Have you heard the saying – “out of sight is out of mind”? “Wont-power” exploits the “out-of-sight” principle by getting you to identify situations that put you in a position where you’re very likely to have to use willpower alone to resist things that you really intended not to eat or drink.

Using “wont-power” delivers peace and quiet in your headspace. Say “no” to being put in a position where you have to use up precious (and limited) willpower in order to stick to your health goals. Save “willpower” for emergencies.

“Won’t-power” strategies

If you want to stop the sabotage of your healthy intentions and prevent autopilot eating, then the time you invest in developing your “won’t-power” strategies will be well spent. Plan ahead to de-cue the constant calls to eat and drink things that you do not really want or need. That way you conserve your willpower and save it to use only as a last line of defence.