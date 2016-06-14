Another mass shooting – what the experts say

It happened again.

This time a gunman chose Orlando, a city generally associated with families having fun, to open fire on a crowd of people out dancing.

Omar Mateen, 29, a U.S. native, killed 49 people and injured another 53 at the Pulse nightclub. He was killed by authorities at the scene.

In some ways, this attack was unique. It was the largest mass shooting in U.S. history in terms of lives lost. The fact that it took place in a gay dance club has unsettled the LGBTQ community.

But the Orlando shooting is also one in a too long line of mass shootings – ones we have examined from many angles at The Conversation. Here are nine stories from our archive that offer a lens on the many aspects of the Florida shooting.