The Conversation

Electrical stimulation technique helps patients with spinal cord injury

For many individuals with spinal cord injury, restoring autonomic functions – such as blood pressure control, bowel, bladder and sexual function – is of a higher priority than walking again. (Shutterstock)

Electrical stimulation technique helps patients with spinal cord injury

Tom E Nightingale, Andrei Krassioukov, Matthias Walter, University of British Columbia

Authors

Disclosure statement

Tom E Nightingale received funding from the Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research in partnership with the International Collaboration On Repair Discoveries (ICORD) (‘Research Trainee Award’ Grant No. 17767), as well as 2018 ICORD seed funding (operational grant). In addition, Tom E Nightingale received Travel Awards from the Physiological Society (2016), PLoS (2017), Physical Activity and Precision Health Cluster, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada (2018), and American Spinal Injury Association (2019). Tom E Nightingale is a member of the American Spinal Injury Association and American College of Sports Medicine.

Andrei V. Krassioukov is supported by funding from the BC Knowledge Translation Foundation, Canadian Foundation for Innovation, Canadian Institute for Health Research, Craig H. Neilsen Foundation, Heart and Stroke Foundation Canada, Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research, Rick Hansen Institute and Wings for Life Foundation. He is a member of the advisory boards for Coloplast (Urinary tract infections), the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation (Bladder and Bowel) and Wellspect (Management of neurogenic bowel). He is a member of the American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA), International Spinal Cord Society (ISCoS) and International Continence Society. Furthermore, he is the Chair of the International Autonomic Standards Committee for ASIA/ISCOS and the President elect of ASIA.

Matthias Walter received funding from Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research in partnership with the Rick Hansen Foundation (‘Research Trainee Award’ Grant No. 17110), Pfizer (grant-in-aid), Rick Hansen Institute (operational grant), Coloplast (grant-in-aid) and Wellspect (grant-in-aid). In addition, Matthias Walter received Travel Awards from the International Continence Society (2016), British Columbia Regeneration Medicine, Vancouver, Canada (2018), Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada (2018), and American Spinal Injury Association (2019). Matthias Walter is a member of the American Spinal Injury Association, American Urology Association, European Association of Urology, and International Continence Society.

Partners

University of British Columbia provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation CA.

University of British Columbia provides funding as a member of The Conversation CA-FR.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Paralysis (loss of muscle function) is the most visible consequence of a spinal cord injury. Historically, there have been few significant advances in the treatment of such paralysis in individuals with long-term injuries.

Electrical stimulation of the spinal cord — through the techniques of neuromodulation or neurostimulation — is now beginning to show real world promise. Two case series published towards the end of 2018 in the journals Nature and New England Journal of Medicine demonstrated that neuromodulation, coupled with intensive physical therapy, allowed participants to start walking again.

One of the most common neuromodulation approaches — epidural spinal cord stimulation — has been investigated over the past four decades and was originally developed to treat chronic pain.

Briefly, a tiny panel of electrodes are implanted into the epidural space on top of the dura (the protective layer that encases the spinal cord) and are connected to a wireless electrical pulse generator. Electrical impulses are delivered to precise parts of the spinal cord.

Work from our laboratory has pioneered a growing body of evidence that epidural spinal cord stimulation can safely and effectively restore crucial autonomic functions — such as blood pressure control and bowel function — as well as improving exercise capacity — for patients with spinal cord injury.

Research focuses on walking

Walking-focused research has received a considerable amount of mainstream media attention. The hype may be driven by the general public’s perception that the ability to walk again would be the No. 1 priority for individuals with a spinal cord injury.

However, survey information collected from individuals with spinal cord injury suggests certain autonomic functions (blood pressure control, bowel, bladder and sexual function) are of a higher priority for their everyday quality of life than the ability to walk again.

Non-disabled individuals often take these functions for granted, as they are autonomous (without conscious thought or effort). Individuals with spinal cord injury commonly experience numerous invisible conditions that can have a profound impact on everyday life.

Loss of bladder and bowel functions

For example, orthostatic hypotension (a drop in blood pressure) can occur when changing position, such as sitting up, which is often accompanied by dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, confusion and loss of consciousness. Orthostatic hypotension can also have long-term detrimental health consequences, including an increased risk of dementia and stroke.

The problem with using medication to manage orthostatic hypotension is that it takes too long to take effect. It then lasts longer than is necessary for such rapid changes in blood pressure.

Low blood pressure and altered autonomic cardiovascular regulation can also impair an individual’s response to exercise. For example, the volume of blood being pumped by the heart and thus the ability to transport oxygen to working muscles is reduced, leading to premature fatigue and a lower exercise capacity.

Individuals with spinal cord injury also experience impaired or even complete loss of bladder, bowel and sexual function. Most are unable to empty their bladder (requiring catheterization) or initiate bowel movement and also experience urinary and fecal incontinence.

Many men have erection and/or ejaculation difficulties and both sexes may be unable to experience an orgasm.

Restoring the capacity for orgasm

Our research team focusses on investigating and treating autonomic impairments following spinal cord injury. Evidence for the success of epidural spinal cord stimulation is mounting.

First, we completely resolved a sudden drop in blood pressure and brain blood flow using epidural spinal cord stimulation in one individual with spinal cord injury.

Second, we have shown that epidural spinal cord stimulation is capable of improving upper-body exercise capacity by 15 to 26 per cent. This is equivalent to weeks or months of aerobic exercise training.

Furthermore, we have shown that epidural spinal cord stimulation significantly reduced the time needed for bowel management, compared to a conventional bowel routine, by more than half (26 versus 58 min).

We believe this improvement is a result of enhanced contractions of abdominal muscles, which in turn increases the pressure in the abdomen and promotes bowel evacuation. We also showed that epidural spinal cord stimulation can affect bladder function. Other researchers have demonstrated a restoration of voluntary voiding.

Recent work has also demonstrated the return of the ability to experience orgasm in one woman with a five-year spinal cord injury.

Promising research advances

While this research is promising, it is worth emphasizing that the majority of these findings have only been shown in a small number of participants.

Most individuals with spinal cord injury are unable to empty their bladder or initiate bowel movement and also experience sexual dysfunction. (Shutterstock)

A considerable amount of work is still required to understand how to use this technology to optimize each autonomic function and whether specific injury characteristics are best suited for this therapy. Additionally, the implantation of electrodes requires an invasive operation, which is not without risk, and may also be cost prohibitive for some individuals.

Fortunately, researchers are also beginning to make advances with non-invasive spinal cord stimulation approaches. The placement of electrodes on the skin (transcutaneous) at certain locations over the spinal cord has also showed improvements in blood pressure control, bladder function and hand function.

This less invasive approach is currently being commercialized and could be widely available in a matter of years, assuming larger scale clinical trials confirm benefits and safety.

Findings suggest that these exciting technologies have the potential to significantly improve quality of life in individuals with spinal cord injury.

You might also like

In 2017, Saskatchewan’s auditor general showed that a private pay MRI program actually increased wait times for scans rather than the promised reduction. Here, an MRI machine is prepared at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital on May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Why private, for-profit health care is a terrible idea

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 79,800 academics and researchers from 2,730 institutions.

Register now