Estamos programados para la pereza

Disclosure statement Boris Cheval tiene una beca Ambizione (PZ00P1_180040) de la Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF). Matthieu Boisgontier recibe fondos de la Research Foundation - Flanders (FWO). Es copresidente de la Society for Transparency, Openness and Replication in Kinesiology (STORK). Philippe Sarrazin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Republish this article Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.