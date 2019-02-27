Event: your Q&A with Michelle Grattan in Melbourne

Buy tickets here

By any estimation, politics in Australia is in a dire state. The Coalition government is led by its third prime minister in four years, two of whom were toppled by their own party. Before that, Labor ousted two prime ministers. And in the meantime, voters’ trust in politicians is at an all-time low, there is policy inertia on key issues, and ideology and internal politics too often trump good government. We have the diagnosis, but what’s the cure?

This event is your chance to ask one of Australia’s most respected political reporter about the state of our nation’s politics and what to expect from #AusVotes2019. Michelle Grattan has been a member of the Canberra parliamentary press gallery for more than 40 years, during which time she has covered all the most significant stories in Australian politics.

Where: Deakin Edge, Federation Square, Melbourne

When: Wednesday April 24, 2019

We will also launch our latest book Advancing Australia: Ideas for a Better Country. Purchase your copy now for collection on the night.

Not in Melbourne? Don’t worry, you haven’t been left out. We’ll be releasing information more further events in other Australian cities soon. Sign up to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss out. Also, if you have any booking questions feel free to get in touch my emailing molly.glassey@theconversation.edu.au