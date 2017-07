This week we’re running a series in collaboration with the Australian Red Cross Blood Service looking at blood: what it actually does, why we need it, and what happens when something goes wrong with the fluid that gives us life. Here we look at how blood transfusions started as an experiment four centuries ago, and became a modern-day life saver. Read other articles in the series here.

