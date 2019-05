Hanya kehilangan 16 menit waktu tidur dapat mengganggu konsentrasi Anda besoknya

Disclosure statement

This research was conducted as part of the Work, Family and Health Network (www.WorkFamilyHealthNetwork.org), which is funded by a cooperative agreement through the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (Grant # U01HD051217, U01HD051218, U01HD051256, U01HD051276), National Institute on Aging (Grant # U01AG027669), Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research, and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (Grant # U01OH008788, U01HD059773). Grants from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (Grant #R01HL107240),William T. Grant Foundation, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and the Administration for Children and Families have provided additional funding.

David M. Almeida, Orfeu M. Buxton, and Ross Andel do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.