Heat and Light

Stories from 1968, the year that changed America

Heat and Light: Trailer

Heat and Light: Trailer.

Coming August 28th, The Conversation US presents Heat and Light: Stories from 1968, the year that changed America.

1968 was a year of huge social upheaval for the United States. We go deep into six key but lesser known stories from that year, guided by people who were personally affected by them. So much so that they have devoted their lives to studying the history of 1968 – and how it continues to shape our society today.

From the students who challenged their schools’ military connections and the tortured set up of American TV’s first interracial kiss to the roots of Silicon Valley and the beginning of the end of the “traditional” American family. What was just heat? What brought light, too?

