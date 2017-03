Disclosure statement

Abigail Powell receives funding from the Australian Charities and Not for Profits Commission to deliver the analysis of Annual Information Statements that formed the Australian Charities Report in 2015 and 2014. She also received funding from the Australian Research Council, Good Shepherd Microfinance, Department of Social Services, NSW Federation of Housing Associations, Homelessness NSW and NSW Family and Community Services.

Krystian Seibert was an adviser to a former Australian Assistant Treasurer, and in this role he was responsible for overseeing the establishment of the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission and the development and passage of the Charities Act 2013 (Cth). He is currently a Member of the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission's 'Sector Advisory Group' which is a consultative body comprising representatives from a broad range of charities.