Just So You Know … The Conversation launches Q&A for teenagers

When you’re a teenager, life throws up lots of questions that might sound weird but need serious answers. Many aren’t the type of thing you want to ask at home or in class, and although the wisdom of Google is only a few taps away, there’s always a hitch: how do you know you can trust what it throws up?

That’s where The Conversation comes in. We have access to top academic experts, and we want to use their knowledge to answer these burning questions.

There are stacks of things many of us have needed to know, at one time or another: is this normal? How do I tell if I’m being taken advantage of? What are my rights if I’m stopped by the police? Is it legal to divorce your parents?

If you’re a teenager and have questions you’d like answered, then you can help us kick things off! Send in your questions now, and yours could be the first to get a response from an expert. You can send an audio recording of your question too, if you want.

Please tell us your first name, age and which town or city you live in (let us know if you’d prefer to remain anonymous). Send as many questions as you like. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

There are a few ways to get in contact with us – you can:

email jsyk@theconversation.com with your question

submit your question anonymously through Incogneato

tweet us @ConversationUK with #jsyk

or DM us on Instagram @theconversationdotcom.

We have a huge pool of experts at our fingertips, and we can’t wait to share their knowledge with you.