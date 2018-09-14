Maths quiz: a very problematic game of tennis

Mathematician Gihan Marasingha specialises in setting devilishly difficult number conundrums, including for BBC Radio 4. Can you solve his latest problem?

Each day for a week, a tennis player is to receive a number of tennis rackets as a gift. She knows that she’ll get a different number of rackets on each of the seven days and is told exactly how many she’ll receive in total. Using only this information, she deduces that on at least one day she’ll be presented with at least ten rackets. What is the minimum total number of rackets she could receive for her to know this?

The solution will appear here at 630am (UK time) on Monday.