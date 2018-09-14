The Conversation

Maths quiz: a very problematic game of tennis

Gihan Marasingha, University of Exeter

Author

Disclosure statement

Gihan Marasingha does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Exeter provides funding as a member of The Conversation UK.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

One racket of many. Shutterstock

Mathematician Gihan Marasingha specialises in setting devilishly difficult number conundrums, including for BBC Radio 4. Can you solve his latest problem?

Each day for a week, a tennis player is to receive a number of tennis rackets as a gift. She knows that she’ll get a different number of rackets on each of the seven days and is told exactly how many she’ll receive in total. Using only this information, she deduces that on at least one day she’ll be presented with at least ten rackets. What is the minimum total number of rackets she could receive for her to know this?

The solution will appear here at 630am (UK time) on Monday.

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 72,500 academics and researchers from 2,513 institutions.

Register now