Men still prefer mothers to stay at home: 12 charts on attitudes to work and family

The Household Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey is Australia’s only nationally representative household longitudinal study, following the same individuals and households since 2001.

This infographic shows how our family and work life has changed over 16 years and how this is reflected in our attitudes today.

This piece is part of a series on the recent release of HILDA survey data.

