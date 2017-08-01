The Conversation
Zgtkt456 1501565606

Men still prefer mothers to stay at home: 12 charts on attitudes to work and family

HILDA data shows we are less likely to think that children are negatively impacted by a mother returning to work. Robert McGrath/AAP

Men still prefer mothers to stay at home: 12 charts on attitudes to work and family

Emil Jeyaratnam, Jenni Henderson, and Roger Wilkins

Authors

Interviewed

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

HILDA data shows we are less likely to think that children are negatively impacted by a mother returning to work. Robert McGrath/AAP

The Household Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey is Australia’s only nationally representative household longitudinal study, following the same individuals and households since 2001.

This infographic shows how our family and work life has changed over 16 years and how this is reflected in our attitudes today.

CC BY-ND

This piece is part of a series on the recent release of HILDA survey data.

Read more:

Australians want more children than they have, so are we in the midst of a demographic crisis?

Pokies, sport and racing harm 41% of monthly gamblers: survey

Home ownership falling, debts rising – it’s looking grim for the under 40s

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 53,800 academics and researchers from 2,104 institutions.

Register now