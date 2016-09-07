New opening at The Conversation: data and applied math editor

Do you love ideas, and care about how big data is transforming science and society? Or how mathematics can help solve social problems?

Are you adept at translating data into compelling graphics?

The Conversation US is looking for an editor to focus on big data and applied mathematics. The editor will generate story ideas in these areas and commission original and accessible articles from experts in academia.

The ideal candidate will have a science or math-related degree as well as experience working in a daily news environment as either a reporter/writer or editor.

ABOUT THIS JOB

The editor for big data and applied mathematics will take a cross-disciplinary approach to cover a broad range of important topics including, for example, the internet of things, environmental monitoring, operations research, and how cities are using data to guide planning decisions. The editor will also work with colleagues on other desks at TCUS to use research data from disciplines across academia to create interactive news graphics and data-driven visualizations.

The editor will develop story ideas on a daily basis, commission articles from academics and researchers, and prepare those articles for publication. He or she will create data visualizations and graphics. Some travel is expected to make presentations and to lead writing workshops for academic researchers.

The successful applicant will be comfortable in multiple fields, from medicine to economics, and have experience turning data sets into compelling stories with a range of data visualization tools. They will be comfortable working in a fast-paced, daily news environment.

KEY SELECTION CRITERIA:

The editor will demonstrate the following:

Experience in daily journalism and editing written content

An ability to generate creative and compelling story ideas that complement the daily news agenda, particularly connections between big data and different aspects of scientific research and society overall

Experience finding stories in data sets (data journalism)

Bonus: experience in data visualization (eg experience of Carto DB, Tableau, Leaflet, Google Fusion Tables, Chartbuilder, Datawrapper)

An extensive network of academic contacts would be a plus

Strong organizational skills, ability to write to a daily deadline, manage multiple tasks and work as part of a collaborative team



Care and attention to detail

Experience in online production

If you have a passion for communicating ideas and would like to be part of a new online publication that will make a real difference, we would love to hear from you.

Location: Preference for Boston or Atlanta.

For more information or to send an application please contact job.repliesus@theconversation.com

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: SEPTEMBER 26

The Conversation US (TCUS) is an independent, non-profit media organization that publishes news analysis and commentary written by academics, edited by journalists, and aimed at the general public.

Our team of professional editors works with scholars from universities across the US to share their research and to apply their expertise to topical issues. All our content is published under a Creative Commons license: we promote the republication (for free) of our articles to other media organizations. Time, Newsweek, Quartz, The Washington Post and Fortune are among our regular republishers.

Launched in the US in October 2014, The Conversation US is part of a global organization founded in 2011. Worldwide, The Conversation reaches an audience of more than 5 million unique readers a month and more than 23 million readers via Creative Commons republication.