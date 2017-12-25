The Conversation

QUIZ: do you remember the big health stories of 2017?

Alexandra Hansen, Fron Jackson-Webb, and Sasha Petrova

Authors

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Let’s see how good your health and medicine knowledge is. from shutterstock.com

This has been an exciting, sad and fascinating year for Health and Medicine. The Conversation has followed, as well as led, some of the coverage. Take our 2017 quiz to see how much you can remember.

Help combat alt-facts and fake news and donate to independent journalism. Tax deductible.

Make a donation

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 60,500 academics and researchers from 2,243 institutions.

Register now