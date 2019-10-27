The Conversation
Falls are the main reason for childhood injuries, but kids usually recover. from shutterstock.com

Should I let my kid climb trees? We asked five experts

Sasha Petrova, The Conversation, Brendon Hyndman, Lisa Nicole Sharwood, Rebecca English, SV Soundappan, Shelby Gull Laird

Author

Interviewed

Partners

View all partners

We often remember childhood as a time when life seemed infinite and adventures in our backyard felt expansive, as if we were exploring other worlds.

Climbing a tree was its own adventure. You could discover what you were capable of, while also getting the chance to see the world from a different vantage point.

Of course, sometimes you’d fall. But that’s to be expected – there’s a risk in every journey of discovery.

Parents want their children to enjoy the same joys of childhood they look back on fondly, but many struggle with getting the balance right – how much freedom can you give while also making sure your child is safe?

We asked five experts – including a paediatric surgeon who operates on children who’ve fallen out of a tree – if it’s OK to let kids climb trees.

Five out of five experts said yes

Although, in every case, it’s a yes, but…

Here are their detailed responses:

If you have a “yes or no” education question you’d like posed to Five Experts, email your suggestion to: sasha.petrova@theconversation.edu.au

Disclosures: Shelby Laird is a member of the North American Association for Environmental Education as well as its local affiliate, Environmental Educators of North Carolina.

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 91,500 academics and researchers from 2,992 institutions.

Register now