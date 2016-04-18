‘Should the U.S. take in more or fewer Syrian refugees?’

The Conversation’s collaboration with Point Taken continues this week with an in-depth look at the Syrian refugee crisis. Point Taken is an exciting new program from WGBH TV that features debate on a topic that Americans care about –- without the shouting.

Up for discussion on Tuesday, April 19 at 11 Eastern/10 Central on PBS and at pbs.org is whether the U.S. should take in more or fewer refugees from Syria.

Ohio State University’s Jeffrey H. Cohen studies mass migrations and refugee crises. He takes a closer look at just who these people are:

It is hard to characterize over 4.8 million people – that’s a million more than live in Los Angeles. But it is fair to say that many of our common assumptions about Syrian refugees are based on misinformation. Despite what politicians on the campaign trail tell us, for example, most refugees aren’t young men.

