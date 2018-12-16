The Conversation

Ten ways to indulge and stay healthy this holiday season

The practise of ‘mindful eating’ can help you maximize the pleasure from rich holiday foods, without eating too much. (Shutterstock)

Ten ways to indulge and stay healthy this holiday season

Melanie Gregg, Danielle Defries, University of Winnipeg

Authors

Disclosure statement

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Winnipeg provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation CA.

University of Winnipeg provides funding as a member of The Conversation CA-FR.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Before the holidays ruin your wellness plan and make you turn as green as the Grinch, try these 10 ways to help you stay on track and keep your festive spirit.

Often we feel if we can’t stick to our regular routine, then why bother? As researchers in nutrition and physical activity behaviours, we know that maintaining wellness over the holidays is easier than starting over again in the new year.

Going into the holidays with a plan to overcome adversity (think dessert tray!) is more effective than no plan at all. Indulge, a little, while still feeling good about yourself.

1. To start, cut yourself some slack!

Exercisers who show self-compassion after an interrupted routine do better at getting back on track with their exercise goals. If you over-indulge at a holiday party, give yourself a break, and plan to regain control the next day.

Interspersing alcohol with non-alcoholic drinks can be a strategy to avoid overconsumption. (Shutterstock)

2. Plan (and make a backup plan)

Planning is key to healthy eating and staying active. If the great outdoors inspire you, plan a few outdoor activities each week, but have a few indoor activities as a backup should Mother Nature have plans of her own.

If numerous parties threaten to derail your healthy eating habits, plan on a small, protein-rich snack before heading out. It may seem silly to eat before, but a pre-party snack will keep you satisfied and less likely to overeat when you’re there.

3. Choose wisely at the food table

Using a small-sized plate for snacks may actually trick your brain into thinking you’re eating more and leave you feeling fuller compared to using a large plate.

If there’s only one size of plate available and it’s huge, don’t despair! Pick four or five foods you’d really like to try, and take the smallest portion necessary to satisfy your cravings.

4. Get creative about exercise

Be creative​ about sneaking in some ways to add activity time to your festivities.

Being active doesn’t have to mean counting reps at the gym — go sledding and run back up the hill or plan an indoor scavenger hunt if the weather is too cold. Get the whole family involved and off the couch.

5. Stick with a routine

Interruptions to routine make it easy to abandon all good intentions. It’s hard to regain healthy behaviours once we’ve taken a hiatus and enjoyed the good life.

Stick with a few elements of your routine to make getting back into the swing of things easier after the holidays.

A smaller plate can trick your brain into thinking you are eating more. (Shutterstock)

6. Try mindful eating

Eating is enjoyable, but overdoing it can leave us feeling less than cheerful.

To keep your stomach connected with your brain as you eat, try mindful eating — the practice of being fully present while savouring each bite.

Experiencing food this way forces you to focus on feelings of fullness and satisfaction, and may even help control how much you eat.

7. Choose activities that feel good

By picking activities and healthy foods that you enjoy, you’re more likely to stay active and eat healthy. When you choose activities that make you feel good, you’re more likely to come back for more, so even if you do some intense exercise, build in time for a relaxing cooldown

Go dancing or exercise to music to keep active during the season of feasts. (Shutterstock)

8. Know what you’re drinking

Raising a glass goes hand-in-hand with the holidays, but can quickly sabotage plans for healthy holiday living. Cocktails often contain hidden calories, can cause us to overeat and make it harder to be active the next day.

To stay on track while enjoying some holiday cheer, familiarize yourself with actual serving sizes for alcoholic beverages, and follow each alcoholic drink with sparkling water or another non-alcoholic beverage.

9. Make your own festive foods

While the holiday season can be a whirlwind, take time to prepare your own foods as much as possible. By DIY-ing meals, you can create healthy alternatives to holiday favourites.

Strawberry Santa anyone? (Shutterstock)

And while you’re at it, get the kids involved in whipping up the holiday feast - kids who learn how to cook gain skills beyond food prep that they carry into adulthood.

10. Crank up the music

Music can help motivate you to persist in and enjoy exercise, so crank up the Bony M Christmas tunes while you run on the treadmill — find music you like and you’ll find it easier to get moving.

No matter which of the 10 ways you choose to help you on your wellness journey, we wish you a happy, active holiday season with friends and family.

Support evidence-based journalism with a tax-deductible donation today.

Make a donation

You might also like

Clinical research has established exercise as a safe and effective intervention to counteract the adverse physical and psychological effects of cancer and its treatment. The Clinical Oncology Society of Australia is the first to recommend exercise as part of regular cancer care. (Unsplash/curtis macnewton)

Exercise is medicine, and doctors are starting to prescribe it

Modern citizenship in the West increasingly involves a duty to care for ourselves – to eat healthily, exercise enough and even screen ourselves for disease – to minimize our health-care costs to the state. (Shutterstock)

Are your health resolutions really a free choice?

Is a too-strict definition of monogamy undermining your relationship? Research shows that while most people expect exclusivity in a relationship, infidelity is still the leading cause of divorce. (Shutterstock)

Why you might want to rethink monogamy in 2018

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 77,200 academics and researchers from 2,656 institutions.

Register now