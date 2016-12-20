The Conversation super summer quiz 2016

Have you been paying attention this year? Or have you spent 2016 safe and sound in your own world? Find out in our summer quiz as we look back at some of the memorable moments of the year.
Good luck! And don’t forget to share your results with your friends. What’s a quiz without some good-natured boasting?
Your summer reading list
Want to learn a bit more about the questions you just answered? Here are the articles upon which the quiz is based.
Arts + Culture
- How to read the Australian book industry in a time of change
- Prince: a pop chameleon whose music contained multitudes
- Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird author, led a life of great courage
- Changing the date – and a state of mind – from the westerly edges
Business + Economy
- What sort of Reserve Bank governor will Philip Lowe be?
- It’s good the government will report GDP per capita, but it shouldn’t stop there
- ASIC finally pulls the BBSW trigger on ANZ
- What HILDA has to tell us about wealth and poverty
Cities
- By 2030, ‘no Australian child will be living in poverty’ – why can’t we promise that
- Habitat III is over, but will its New Urban Agenda transform the world’s cities?
- ‘The 30-minute city’: how do we put the political rhetoric into practice?
- With the rise of apartment living, what’s a nation of pet owners to do?
Education
- Behind Singapore’s PISA rankings success – and why other countries may not want to join the race
- We need to rethink recruitment for men in primary schools
- More parents are choosing to home school their children – why?
Environment + Energy
- Hidden housemates: Australia’s huge and hairy huntsman spiders
- 2016 is likely to be the world’s hottest year: here’s why
- Still standing: how an ancient clock tower survived Italy’s deadly earthquake
- An official welcome to the Anthropocene epoch – but who gets to decide it’s here?
Health + Medicine
- Weekly Dose: cannabis has been used medicinally for millennia, why is legalising it taking so long?
- Looking for health advice? Don’t consult health magazines, try Dolly
- Unusual conditions: what are gigantism and acromegaly?
Politics + Society
- Newspoll: Labor gains to lead 53-47
- Gambling gallops on, stats reveal – but what can be done to curb its harms?
- If the normal rules of political engagement don’t apply, how do we handle Pauline Hanson?
- Role of Solicitor-General has been damaged and the government must work to fix it