The Conversation US launches Ethics and Religion desk

Faith, religious institutions and spirituality are all part and parcel of American life. But they are often misunderstood. That is why we are excited to launch today, with support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., our Ethics & Religion desk.

Research on topics such as the diversity of evangelical movements, the history of Islam in America and the ethics of genetic engineering is being done in hundreds of academic institutions across the U.S. But these scholars’ voices have not been regularly heard in the general media. Now they will be.

As you peruse our new section, you will find articles analyzing what the Bible says about welcoming refugees, examining what is left out of the teaching of Islam and telling the inside story of the National Prayer Breakfast.

As always, we’re keen to hear what you think. We very much welcome all our readers getting in touch with suggestions for topics to explore and stories to tell as we build The Conversation’s coverage of ethics and religion. And if you are an academic with an idea for an article that may fit in this or any section, pitch it our way.