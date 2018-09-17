The Conversation
Subscribe
 

Heat and Light

Stories from 1968, the year that changed America

The Mother of All Demos

Phillip Martin, The Conversation, Margaret O'Mara

Author

Interviewed

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

The Mother of All Demos.

A computer may have been the size of room in 1968, but it was still a watershed year for tech industry. That year saw the founding of the Intel Corporation that would revolutionize microprocessors and “the mother of all demos,” a landmark event that featured the first public demonstration of a computer mouse. Our guest, Margaret O’Mara, a professor of U.S. history at the University of Washington, became fascinated with the story of the Silicon Valley through a circuitous path that involved time spent in the White House and a close encounter with the Little Rock Nine. She tells Philip how this place, once a pastoral agricultural community, became a technological and economic powerhouse – and what that meant for the people who lived there.

Read more in this accompanying article from Margaret O'Mara: In 1968, computers got personal: How the ‘mother of all demos’ changed the world

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Stitcher Listen on RadioPublic

Listen on TuneIn

Also: RSS Feed

Music: “By Grace” by Podington Bear, found on FreeMusicArchive.org, licensed under CC0 1

“Motions” by Rafael Krux, found on FreePD.com, licensed under CC0 1

Archival: Mother of All Demos - The Mouse

HAL 9000: “I’m sorry Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that”

The First Microprocessor TV Commercial

Deactivating Hal 9000 HD (COMPLETE)

Apple accused of failing to protect workers

The 68’ Salute

It was my mistake’: Facebook CEO speaks out on privacy scandal

Jeff Bezos: The $100 Billion Dollar Man | CNBC

The Disruptors: The ‘Uber effect’ on the Taxi Industry

New video shows moments before fatal self-driving Uber crash

The Little Rock 9 - Arkansas 1957

You might also like

A Detroit police officer makes an arrest during the riots of 1967. AP Photo/File

Detroit is Burning

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 72,700 academics and researchers from 2,518 institutions.

Register now