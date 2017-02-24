The Conversation

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan and Deep Saini on Tony Abbott’s latest throw of the grenade

Michelle Grattan and Deep Saini

Authors

Disclosure statement

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond the academic appointment above.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons licence.

Tony Abbott gave another jab at Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership this week in a speech and in an interview on Sky. Michelle Grattan tells University of Canberra vice-chancellor Deep Saini that Abbott’s intervention will be badly received by a number of his colleagues.

“I think that he really has lost a lot of support by running this negative commentary on the government over some months now. But nevertheless in the public mind the message is: the Liberals are divided and that is bad for Malcolm Turnbull.”

The Fair Work Commission’s decision to cut Sunday and public holiday penalty rates for workers in certain industries forebodes a new battle between Labor and the Coalition.

“Certainly Bill Shorten has taken up this issue very strongly and said that Labor will fight the decision. If it can’t get any change it will - when in government - legislate to essentially clip the wings of the Fair Work Commission,” Grattan says.

“Now the Commission is an independent body. It’s the industrial umpire and so the government can say: ‘well, it’s not us. It was the umpire’. Of course this decision appeals to the base of the conservative parties but I think it presents a real problem for Malcolm Turnbull because people will lose money.”

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 46,600 academics and researchers from 1,946 institutions.

Register now