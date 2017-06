The University of Canberra’s Michelle Grattan and Deep Saini discuss what’s been making headlines this week in politics.

They talk about how much damage the leaked recording of Christopher Pyne’s gloating has caused the Liberal Party, how Tony Abbott’s sniping affects Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership, the status of the cabinet reshuffle, and the ramifications of the Greens imposing a partial exclusion from their partyroom on senator Lee Rhiannon.