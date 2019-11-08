The Conversation

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the government’s drought relief package and Labor’s election post-mortem

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Grattan: the drought relief package will benefit agriculture-related businesses, but not mom-and-pop businesses in regional towns. Dan Peled/AAP

University of Canberra Deputy Vice-Chancellor Geoff Crisp and Michelle Grattan discuss the government’s measures to help those hit by the drought, the ALP’s election post-mortem release and Labor’s recasting of its policies.

