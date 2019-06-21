The Conversation

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the winding up of Australian Conservatives - and the government’s income tax cuts

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Senator Cory Bernardi announced this week that he will be winding up his party, the Australian Conservatives, following a lacklustre vote at the 2019 federal election. Lukas Coch/AAP

Michelle Grattan talks with University of Canberra Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, Professor Leigh Sullivan, about the week in politics.

The discussion includes Cory Bernardi announcing that he will be winding up his party, the Australian Conservatives; how the government’s income tax cuts may play out; the reignition of the debate on the medevac bill; and whether there is a resolution in sight following last week’s allegations against Victorian construction union boss John Setka.

