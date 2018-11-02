The Conversation

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Turnbull and Morrison, Shorten’s bank idea, and children off Nauru

In happier times: Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison are now in dispute about the purpose of Turnbull attending the Oceans conference on Australia’s behalf. AAP/Lukas Coch

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Michelle Grattan talks with University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini about the week in politics. They talk about Scott Morrison sending Malcolm Turnbull to an oceans conference in Indonesia, and Bill Shorten’s proposal for an investment bank to help the development of Pacific nations.

They also discuss Scott Morrison’s Asia address, in which he spoke about strengthening Australia’s engagement with the region, and the government indicating it will likely transfer all asylum seeker children off Nauru by Christmas.

