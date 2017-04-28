VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Turnbull’s first meeting with Trump

Next week, Malcolm Turnbull will have his first face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York. Michelle Grattan tells University of Canberra deputy vice-chancellor professor Nick Klomp it provides an early opportunity for the two men get to know each other – at a rather different level from the phone-call level.

“The security and general defence, foreign affairs area will be top of the agenda because of course tensions are ramping up dramatically with North Korea, and it’s still not clear what the Trump foreign policy will look like over the longer term in our region,” Grattan says.

“So Malcolm Turnbull will be very anxious to get the president’s readout on the current situation.”