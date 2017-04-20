The Conversation
Subscribe

Blog

Notes from The Conversation

Weekly Quiz: in what year were women granted the right to vote in Australia?

Molly Glassey

Author

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Found this article useful? A tax-deductible gift of $30/month helps deliver knowledge-based, ethical journalism.

Make a donation

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 49,100 academics and researchers from 2,009 institutions.

Register now