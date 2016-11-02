We’re hiring!

We’re looking for two dynamic and experienced journalists to join The Conversation US team.

Do you have a passion for communicating the latest findings on how children learn language or the history of libraries? Do you enjoy working with scholars who are doing cutting-edge research in education, from pre-kindergarten to university? The Education Editor will cover a range of issues – from the impact of ‘grade skipping’ to the student debt crisis – to lead the Education desk at The Conversation US by commissioning and editing articles from scholars in the field.

Are you interested in how philanthropy is influencing education and health care? Are you curious about how charities are evaluated? Do you want to know more about the history of volunteerism? The new Philanthropy and Non-profit Editor will take a cross disciplinary approach to lead coverage of philanthropy and the non-profit sector at The Conversation US by commissioning and editing articles from scholars in this growing area of research.

Closing date for applications: Nov. 28, 2016

THE CONVERSATION US

The Conversation US (TCUS) is an independent, non-profit media organization that publishes news analysis and commentary written by academics, edited by journalists, and aimed at the general public.

Our team of professional editors works with scholars from universities across the US to share their research and to apply their expertise to topical issues. All our content is published under a Creative Commons license: we promote the republication (for free) of our articles to other media organizations. Time, Newsweek, Quartz, The Washington Post and CNN are among our regular republishers.

Launched in the US in October 2014, The Conversation US is part of a global organization founded in 2011. Worldwide, The Conversation reaches an audience of more than 5 million unique readers a month and more than 23 million readers via Creative Commons republication.

