We’re hiring: Health + Medicine Editor

The Conversation Canada is looking for a Health + Medicine Editor to join our team of journalists who work with academics to produce informed news analyses and commentary.

This is a role for an experienced journalist with knowledge of health and medical issues. You will be expected to commission content quickly, working with experts who have often built up their knowledge over decades. This is a job that requires the editor to be able to work independently, but also be part of a dynamic team. This is a part-time job (three days a week).

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: Dec. 6, 2019

The Health + Medicine Editor will develop story ideas on a daily basis, commission articles from academics and researchers, and prepare those articles for publication. The successful applicant will be comfortable working in a fast-paced, daily news environment. You may also be asked to make presentations and to lead writing workshops for academic researchers.

Required skills:

This role would suit a journalist with several years of reporting and editing experience, strong communication skills and the ability to manage relationships with key institutions and scholars. An interest in turning academic research into compelling stories is a must, as is a commitment to work as part of a collaborative team.

The Health + Medicine Editor will demonstrate the following:

Reporting and editing experience in a fast-moving, daily news environment.

Proven knowledge on health and medical issues, either from experience as a journalist and/or an academic background in the area.

Proven ability to generate creative and compelling story ideas to complement the daily news agenda.

An ability to build an extensive network of academic contacts.

Strong organizational skills, ability to edit to a daily deadline, manage multiple tasks and work as part of a collaborative team.

Care and attention to detail.

Bilingualism an asset.

The Conversation Canada has editorial operations in Toronto and Montréal. The preference for this position is to be based in one of those cities, but we will also consider other applicants who are prepared to work remotely.

Please send applications, including cover letter and CV, to Editor-in-Chief Scott White.

Please note that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you have applied for a position with us in the past six months, there is no need to re-apply. We will consider your previous applications.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages. We encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of colour, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities.