We’re hiring: Science & Technology Editor

Do you have a passion for communicating ideas and stories about science and technology? Do you see a science angle to current news, sports and entertainment stories? Do you enjoy working with scholars who are doing cutting edge research in all areas of science, from the natural and physical sciences to engineering and even some of the social sciences?

We are looking for an experienced journalist and editor to lead coverage of science issues for The Conversation Canada.

This is a part-time job (2.5 days a week) for an initial six-month contract.

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: Aug. 7, 2018

The Science and Technology Editor will contribute to The Conversation Canada’s daily coverage of the latest academic research into and thinking about politics, policy, international affairs and social trends.

Reporting to the Editor, the Science and Technology Editor will develop story ideas on a daily basis, commission articles from academics and researchers, and prepare those articles for publication. The successful applicant will be well informed on a wide range of science issues, as well as science-related national and international policy issues. You’ll be comfortable working in a fast paced, daily news environment. You may also be asked to make presentations and to lead writing workshops for academic researchers.

Required skills:

This role would suit a journalist with several years’ experience of covering science, demonstrated editing and communication skills and the ability to manage relationships with key institutions and scholars. An interest in turning academic research into compelling stories is a must, as is a commitment to work as part of a collaborative team. Experience in digital news production and social media is a bonus.

The Science and Technology Editor will demonstrate the following:

More than five years’ reporting and editing experience in a fast-moving, daily news environment.

In-depth knowledge of a wide variety of science and technology issues .

Proven ability to generate creative and compelling story ideas to complement the daily news agenda.

An extensive network of academic contacts.

Strong organizational skills, ability to edit to a daily deadline, manage multiple tasks and work as part of a collaborative team.

Care and attention to detail.

Bilingualism an asset.

The Conversation Canada has editorial operations in Toronto and Vancouver.

Please send applications, including cover letter and CV, to Editor Scott White.

Please note that only candidates under consideration will be contacted.

Equal opportunity is afforded to all those who seek employment at The Conversation Canada. As an employer, we are committed to nurturing an inclusive and equitable workplace where individual differences are valued.