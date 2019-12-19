Why are public pools important in Australia? For our #myfavouritepool series, we’re asking you

Public pools occupy a special place in the Australian consciousness. They’re the site of swimming carnivals, splashy fun on long, hot school holidays, a cool spot to catch up with friends or the place for slow, meditative laps.

They’re also places of protest and a flashpoint for social inequality – not everyone has easy access to a local public pool.

Over the coming weeks, we will be publishing a series of stories on why public pools matter - to the economy, to social well-being and to our shared history. But we’re also keen to hear from our readers.

