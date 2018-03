YouToo : quand le prédateur est votre conjoint

Disclosure statement

The household asset surveys in Ecuador and Ghana referred to in this article were carried out by the Gender Asset Gap project of which Carmen Diana Deere was a co-PI. The surveys were funded by a grant from the Dutch Foreign Office under their MDG3 initiative. The research on intimate partner violence was supported by a grant from the Vanguard Charities Endowment Program.

Merike Blofield does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.