4 practical tips for eating more sustainably

The systems that bring food from production to the plate are responsible for nearly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, significant biodiversity losses and global land and water degradation — with clear impacts upon human health. Waste is a key stage in global food systems and one that also has a significant ecological impact.

To be clear, achieving true sustainability in food systems is a challenge for producers, distributors and all those involved in the global food system. Systemic change is needed through policy and program interventions to support the production and availability of plant-based foods alongside greater emphasis on providing sustainable choices for the consumer.

That being said, while systems-level change is critical, individuals can be powerful agents in the mitigation of ecological damage. The four steps in this article can help you live more healthily while also having a positive impact on the health of the planet.

Sustainable eating?

Sustainable eating considers all stages of the food system/cycle, from production to waste.

An estimated 20 to 50 per cent of annual food waste in Canada comes from the consumer or household level. This roughly translates to around 79 kilograms (167 pounds) of food waste per year for each Canadian household.

Perhaps most shockingly, over 60 per cent of this waste is avoidable food waste or food that could have been eaten but was thrown away for various reasons, including spoilage.

Research from 2022 showed that, on average, a Canadian household’s food waste equates to around $1,300 a year — a number that may now be much higher. Worse yet, most food waste is in the form of fruits and vegetables that contain important nutrients, like fibre and some vitamins, that most Canadians are not eating enough of as is.

Strong and consistent evidence shows that a high percentage of plant-based foods in our diet is both healthier for our bodies and more environmentally sustainable. Despite all this evidence, however, changing our diets can be difficult.

There are several factors that make eating sustainably more difficult, including the cost of ingredients, issues in food availability and accessibility, lack of knowledge as to how to prepare plant-based foods and a lack of time.

With rising food prices and the growth of ultra-processed junk foods across the food sector these challenges to eating sustainably are becoming greater.

It is also worth remembering that sustainable plant-based meals can be considerably cheaper than takeout and expensive animal products and, with a little practice, can be much quicker to prepare. While preparing meals takes time, there are ways to streamline the process and make it more enjoyable. These four tips can help.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Simple steps

So how can you fit eating sustainably into your life? To help guide you, we’ve drawn on our expertise as researchers in food systems, behavioural nutrition, sustainable eating and food literacy to help you on the path to eating more sustainably.

In addition to systemic changes in our food systems, small, consistent individual changes — like those we’ve outlined above — can have big systemic impacts. That said, one size doesn’t fit all. Knowing where to start in trying to eat more sustainably can be challenging and anxiety-inducing. However, at its core sustainable eating is all about reducing our meat consumption and the food waste in our homes.

While we all can take positive steps, no one is perfect. Consider what changes fit your lifestyle and commit to contributing wherever and whenever you can. We hope some of the recommendations and resources that we have provided here will help you enjoy eating more sustainably.