Article withdrawn on 30 March 2023

We have withdrawn the article entitled, “Leo Frobenius made African rock art famous, but is tainted by racism and a lack of understanding”. Following a review we decided to remove the article from the site after finding that it did not meet our editorial guidelines. Firstly, the article was commissioned on the understanding that there was research underpinning the critique of Frobenius. We have subsequently established that this was not the case. Secondly, the article was written in response to a piece that appeared in the South African weekly newspaper the Mail & Guardian. We do not, as a general rule, commission on the basis of responses to articles published elsewhere.