Article withdrawn on March 30 2022

On Tuesday March 29, The Conversation published an article entitled “Ivana Bacik: Labour is small in Ireland but it’s worth keeping an eye on the party’s new leader.” Following review by senior editors, we have since decided to remove the article from the site after finding that it did not meet our editorial guidelines.

We found that the author’s affiliation with the Irish Labour Party (which was disclosed, in part, prior to publication), along with the article’s tone and content, called into question whether it was sufficiently free from political bias.

This issue should have been identified at an earlier stage in the editorial process. But due to a series of oversights, including by myself, it was incorrectly published and remained on site for more than 12 hours.

The editorial team at The Conversation always strives to meet high standards of independent journalism. We apologise for the errors that have taken place in this instance. Steps will now be taken to prevent similar mistakes happening in the future.