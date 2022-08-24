Become a monthly donor and receive exclusive access to our e-book on reproductive rights

Thanks to donations from readers, The Conversation is able to bring expert insight and analysis to millions of readers worldwide. In the last month, over 1,400 readers have donated and every single one of those contributions, both big and small, has made a difference to our work.

Our first e-book, The Future of Reproductive Rights, brings you in-depth expertise on the issues raised by the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade earlier this year.

Removing the constitutional right to abortion in the US has repercussions far beyond one nation’s borders. With that in mind, a team of editors at The Conversation felt compelled to come together on a special project as the ruling was announced. We’ve produced a collection of articles that seek to inform, inspire and provide guidance for anyone who now finds themselves having difficult conversations about the politically fraught subject of abortion.

Our e-book updates readers on how the Supreme Court ruling happened as well as how it is likely to inspire copycat action elsewhere – even in countries where reproductive rights once seemed a settled matter.

For me, a vital task was opening up the conversation about abortion to help men understand the benefits they too draw from the right to choose. The e-book therefore includes a thought-provoking piece of work on how we can all reframe our thinking to that effect.

There’s even a guide for anyone now looking to do their part to support reproductive freedom in the wake of the ruling.

