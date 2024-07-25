Menu Close
The Conversation
A stack of newspapers beside a laptop
The downward trend is also observed in countries where all journalistic content remains accessible on Facebook. (Shutterstock)

Canadians are using Facebook less as a source of news

Colette Brin, Sébastien Charlton, Université Laval

Canadians have been engaging less with news on Facebook since Meta’s decision to block journalistic content on some of its platforms. However, this trend was already underway before this measure was taken, and can also be observed internationally.

This is one of the highlights of the latest Canadian edition of the Digital News Report. This annual survey is carried out by an international team of researchers and involves data from more than 95,000 news consumers in 47 countries.

Overall decline

Despite Meta’s actions, nearly three out of four Canadians (73 per cent) said they check the news every day. This number has not decreased since Meta took action. However, fewer people said they used Facebook to follow, share or comment on the news in the week before the survey — 25 per cent compared to 29 per cent in 2023.

In fact, for the first time since Canada was included in the survey in 2016, YouTube was more widely used than Facebook for news, with 29 per cent of Canadians using it — up four percentage points since 2023.

However, Facebook’s downward trend was already well underway, and can also be observed in countries where journalistic content remains accessible on the platform.

Read more: How audience data is shaping Canadian journalism

According to the Digital News Report, the use of Facebook for news has dropped 16 percentage points since 2016 (from 42 per cent in 2016 to 26 per cent in 2024) in an aggregate of 12 international markets used for tracking purposes. These markets are the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Australia, Brazil and Japan.

In Canada, the decline was slightly greater at 21 percentage points, from 46 per cent in 2016 to 25 per cent in 2024.

Adults aged 18 to 34 have been leaving Facebook in general. Less than half (46 per cent) said they used it for any reason in the week preceding the survey, compared to 65 per cent of those aged 35 and over. In 2016, 77 per cent of 18 to 34 year-olds had used Facebook, and 67 per cent of those aged 35 and over had.

A line graph showing that the usage of Facebook to find, read, watch, share or discuss news has declined from 2016 to 2024
The use of Facebook in the week prior to the survey to find, read, watch, share or discuss news. Since 2017, Facebook Messenger results have been separated from Facebook results. (Centre d’études sur les médias), Author provided (no reuse)

Trustworthy news

Despite Meta’s restrictions on journalistic content, many Canadian Facebook and Instagram users said they found it easy to distinguish trustworthy from untrustworthy news (48 per cent of Facebook users and 44 per cent of Instagram users). Canadians who use Google Search (60 per cent) and YouTube (51 per cent) were more likely to find it easy to make this distinction.

Conversely, TikTok is the platform where users find it most difficult to distinguish trustworthy news from untrustworthy news. While 40 per cent of Canadian users found it easy, one in three (33 per cent) found it difficult.

International results also found that a greater proportion of users struggled to identify trustworthy news on TikTok.

A bar graph that shows a large proportion of Canadian Facebook and Instagram users find it easy to distinguish trustworthy from untrustworthy news
Breakdown of how difficult Canadians find it is to distinguish between trustworthy and untrustworthy news on the platforms they use. (Centre d’études sur les médias), Author provided (no reuse)

AI distrust

The survey also identified a certain distrust of artificial intelligence (AI) among Canadians, in line with other international trends. Over half of Canadians (52 per cent) said they were uncomfortable with the idea of news being produced primarily by AI with some human oversight.

Only a small proportion welcomed the practice (17 per cent). But when the role of AI in news production was reduced to simply assisting a human journalist, opinion was more positive: 39 per cent of Canadians were comfortable with the idea, and only 27 per cent expressed discomfort.

Read more: How artificial intelligence can save journalism

Those who considered themselves informed about AI were more likely to be comfortable with the idea of it being used in news production.

In terms of specific topics, the production of news primarily by artificial intelligence created more unease about political issues than for lighter topics, such as sports or entertainment — a trend that can be observed in most countries.

Paid news consumption

Lastly, after experiencing a year-over-year decline for the first time since we began collecting Canadian data, the number of Canadians paying for online news or accessing paid news services has risen back to its 2022 level. Fifteen per cent of Canadian respondents said they had done one or the other in the past year.

This article was originally published in French

