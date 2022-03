¿Cómo puede Europa ayudar a Ucrania? ¿Integrándola en la UE?

Disclosure statement

Ignacio Molina es miembro de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid y el Real Instituto Elcano

Eric Pardo, Gloria Fernández Arribas, Gustavo Palomares Lerma, and Susana de Sousa Ferreira do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.