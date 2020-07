COVID-19: empresas, directivos y partidos de fútbol

Disclosure statement

Juan-Pedro Gómez receives funding from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness (MCIU), State Research Agency (AEI) and European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) Grant No. PGC2018-101745-A-I00

Maxim Mironov does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.