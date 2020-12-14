 Menu Close
COVID-19: How to reduce risk in the holiday season

Doyin Odubanjo, Nigerian Academy of Science

A health worker disinfects a car coming into a warehouse where the Emergency Food relief is being packaged in Lagos
Many Nigerians are expected to travel during the Christmas holiday season. Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP via Getty Images

During the festive season, travel and gatherings are sometimes unavoidable, even in a global pandemic. Dr Doyin Odubanjo, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Academy of Science and a past chairman of the Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, shares five tips for a safe Christmas during COVID-19.

In this video interview, the public health physician explains the “3 Cs” people should avoid in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. They are: crowds, close contact and confined spaces.

Keeping safe during Christmas to prevent COVID-19.

