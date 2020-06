Deux nouveaux insectes identifiés au Kenya peuvent aider à lutter contre les ravageurs du maïs

Disclosure statement

Paul-andré Calatayud is employed by IRD and is a visiting scientist at icipe. He received funding for his research from both IRD and icipe.

Sevgan Subramanian receives funding from icipe and the European Union (grant number DCI-FOOD/2017/) for development of integrated pest management strategy to counter the threat of invasive fall armyworm to food security in eastern Africa (FAW-IPM).