Digital ‘native’ atau ‘naive’? Generasi Z di Indonesia cenderung percaya info dari pemerintah, tapi kesulitan mendeteksi hoaks

Disclosure statement

Hilya Mudrika Arini menerima dana dari the Study Melbourne Research Partnerships Program bekerjasama antara UGM dengan Deakin University.

Titis Wijayanto menerima dana dari the Study Melbourne Research Partnerships Program bekerjasama antara UGM dengan Deakin University.

Nurul Lathifah does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.