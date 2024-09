Está pensando em tomar Wegovy para perder peso? Veja os riscos e benefícios - e como ele difere do Ozempic

Disclosure statement

Lauren Ball trabalha para a Universidade de Queensland e recebe financiamento do National Health and Medical Research Council, Queensland Health e Mater Misericordia. Ela é diretora da Dietitians Australia, diretora da Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network e membro associado da Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences.

Emily Burch does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.