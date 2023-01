États-Unis, Royaume-Uni, Espagne… Quelles perspectives pour l’action syndicale dans le monde en 2023 ?

Disclosure statement

Phil Tomlinson currently receives funding from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) for Made Smarter Innovation: Centre for People-Led Digitalisation, and the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) for an Interact project on UK co-working spaces and manufacturing.

Jim Stanford, Marick Masters, Nabiyla Risfa Izzati, and Rubén Garrido-Yserte do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.