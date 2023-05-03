 Menu Close
The Conversation

Fear and Wonder podcast: where to next on climate change? – Live bonus episode

Michael Green, The Conversation, Frank Jotzo, Lesley Hughes, Mark Howden

Graphic showing podcast contributors with the title 'Where to next on climate change?'

“I’m often asked if I feel hopeful for the future,” says Lesley Hughes, climate scientist and former Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) author.

“For me, hope is a strategy, rather than an emotion. Because if we don’t have hope and optimism, then we all give up, and if we all give up, then we are truly lost.”

In this live bonus episode of Fear & Wonder, The Conversation’s climate podcast, recorded on May 1, host Michael Green spoke with Hughes, alongside current IPCC authors Mark Howden and Frank Jotzo.

All three guests have been at the forefront of climate science in Australia for decades. They trace how climate science went from a relatively peripheral topic to one of central importance to scientists and governments around the world.

They reflect on their respective journeys, the key takeaways from the IPCC’s most recent Synthesis Report, and the imminent challenges and opportunities for Australia and the world.

