Five ways to get healthier (and happier) with your pet

This article was written with the help of my pets. When I lost focus or started to tire, I grabbed my dogs’ leads and they happily joined me for some fresh air and a little outdoor adventure. I freely admit that my pets help my own health, productivity and happiness – and I hope I help them to be happy and healthy too.

It’s widely recognised that pets can help support humans’ health and wellbeing – but the benefits should be mutual. Our pets are sentient beings who deserve to be treated with care and respect, not as tools to support humans’ wellbeing to the detriment of their own.

Given that many countries, including the US and UK are currently facing an obesity crisis in both humans and pets, what can owners do to ensure they aren’t unintentionally damaging the health of their pets while relying on them for comfort and companionship?

Here are five ways for you and your pet to get healthier and happier together.

1. Rest and relaxation

Companion animals can help relieve stress and distress. Research has shown that the physical presence of a dog can reduce humans’ blood pressure and heart rate during a demanding task – more so than the presence of a family member or friend. However, people asked to undertake stressful tasks in the presence of a friendly, but unknown, animal didn’t reveal any benefits.

Pets, then, can be an important source of comfort, security and support – a safe haven – for their owners. But pets, too, find solace in their humans. They can be calmed by their presence and enjoy affection; however, intense human–animal interaction can also lead to attachment issues, making them prone to aggression, fear and separation anxiety.

For some pets, too much handling , or inappropriate petting, can be stressful and frightening and lead to aggression or anxiety.

Some owners even prefer to share a bed with their pets. There are potential health implications for sleeping alongside an animal, including disturbed sleep and the possibility of injury, disease transmission or allergies.

However, sleeping with your pet may also support good quality sleep as well as warmth, security, and companionship. Many pets seem to prefer to sleep in close proximity to others, so there might be a mutual benefit too.

2. Relationship building

Relationship building is essential for both owner and pet to maintain good health. A positive human-pet relationship is one that acknowledges owner responsibility for pet welfare and wellbeing. Conversely, dysfunctional relationships with pets can lead to trauma and aggression. Caregivers with less friendly or poorly behaved dogs can suffer from anxiety and depression.

It’s important to train pets using methods that help nurture a positive partnership between human and animal. This can also help both owner and pet have a more optimistic outlook on life. Research has shown that positive reinforcement training as opposed to punishment-based methods is the best approach for animal welfare and skills acquisition.

Strong human-pet relationships can often be seen in assistance and therapy animals. Therapy pets are linked to improvements in independence and reported wellbeing of their owners. Stroking and interacting with therapy pets is beneficial for patients in healthcare facilites, where pets can create a sense of normality, reduce boredom and help alleviate depression.

3. Making (two and four legged) friends

Taking your pet out for a walk might have more health benefits than just exercise.

Pets can help foster friendships and relationships – and build a sense of community. Pet owners, for instance, are more likely to get to know other people in their local area.

Why is this? Research suggests that pets have a profound effect on “social lubrication”, helping create relationships with other pet owners and animal lovers.

Pet owners, then, are less likely to experience loneliness and social isolation than people with no pets.

4. Dietary decisions

Vets agree that the average waistline of pets is getting larger. This mimics what is happening in the human population – and diet and exercise are two major contributory factors.

The incidence of obesity in pet dogs – but not cats – is linked to the waistline of the owner, suggesting a causal lifestyle relationship. So, owners tend to unintentionally damage their pets’ health because of same poor diet and exercise habits that cause their own health issues.

By supporting people to make better dietary decisions for their pets, it might also be possible to encourage healthier eating for the human.

Combining improved diet with regular exercise might reduce the waistlines of pets and people to a healthy size.

5. Walking for wellness

Regular physical activity is associated with many health benefits, both for people and pets. Walking is cost effective and relatively accessible way for most dog owners to improve the physical health and general wellbeing of both humans and their pets.

For example, regular dog walkers have lower body masses and higher levels of physical activity than people without dogs, or those who do not walk the dogs they live with. Also, walking at least three times a week can ease back pain and reduce the risk of recurrence by half.

However, not everyone regularly walks their dog. This can be because of a lack of suitable places, safety concerns or even worries about their own or other dogs’ behaviour. Making facilities accessible, safe and user-friendly for all can encourage activity. This includes provision of “poo bins” to reduce dog fouling, neighbourhood design that supports safe walking opportunities and restricted access to potentially sensitive areas such as children’s playgrounds.

Ultimately, living with a companion animal should be a mutually beneficial, healthy and happy relationship. Following these five guidelines should help owners and their pets to find comfort and calm in each other and maintain a healthy weight and outlook.