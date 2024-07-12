Four ways to be a more successful leader

Who do you think of when asked to name a leader today who is doing an outstanding job? You’re not alone if you’re struggling to find an answer – particularly if you are trying to think of leaders with major voices who are in positions of significant responsibility.

A survey of HR directors found that those from nearly three quarters of the corporations involved said their organisations do not have the leadership they need for the challenges of today. Nor do they have the depth of talent needed for tomorrow. Scandals, political and corporate, abound.

Yet the function of management has not changed and instability is not new; so why is there this crisis of leadership? As I argue in my book, Antidote to the Crisis of Leadership, it is the result of a mismatch between the reality of leadership today and a stubborn reliance on traditional practices.

Four mindset shifts are required.

1. Be adaptive

Businesses and governments operate within complex systems and always have done. However, these days more parts of the system are shifting simultaneously and at faster rates.

Leaders have to make more decisions, and make them more quickly. When there were fewer factors at play and the rate of change was slower, leaders had time to formulate forecasts.

Leaders have always been required to split their energies between working “on” the business for the future (doing things like reshaping and repositioning) and working “in” the business (that is, achieving the results required today).

These days, working “on” is an almost constant requirement that is not restricted to the annual planning cycle. That leaves leaders with less time to be working “in” the business, and the distinction between the forward-leaning leader and the operationally focused manager is growing.

Investors disproportionately reward forward-leaning leaders who instil the confidence that they will be able to overcome as-yet unknown challenges.

As leaders have to make decisions about the future without knowing what it holds, they have to be adaptive. Correcting course should not only be expected, but celebrated.

2. Form alliances

The World Economic Forum forecasts that six out ten jobs will be changed due to technology by 2030. The labour market has increased churn, languishing engagement, reduced trust and loyalty.

In this environment, “followership” is best understood as a choice. Even when they are contracted to a team or enterprise, people make daily choices of how much effort, engagement and loyalty they exhibit.

As such, leaders need to have the mindset of forming alliances, within their team and beyond it. Individualism is increasing, and workers usually want to be embraced for who they are, not how they appear to conform.

Leaders should strive to ensure a positive experience for each person. To do this they need to genuinely care for those around them and provide flexibility without compromising the goals of the organisation.

3. Aspire to make a positive impact

This is a purposeful aspiration, and is bigger than any one leader. It’s impossible to keep everyone happy all the time on everything. And minor complaints can be amplified by chatbots and fake news.

In this hostile context many people in positions of leadership are failing to lead. Some may be deliberately irresponsible or self-serving, but many failures of leadership are a consequence of being intimidated by criticism, to the point of paralysis. They may delay, ignore or be less than transparent on difficult decisions when they fear attack.

Successful leaders must have the courage to expose themselves to hostility. They may gain popularity with an attractive vision, but they will not be effective in delivering on it unless they are anchored, authentic and consistent.

A leader’s conviction to create an impact beyond themselves can motivate them, and will build resilience to criticism and setbacks.

4. Accelerate – learn faster

Why don’t we have enough leaders with the skills needed for modern organisations?

Firstly, organisations develop and promote people to look like the successes of the past. They use “rear-view mirror” elements like case-studies from the past, as well as mentors and role models who share historic experiences and routes to success.

Secondly, it’s common to focus on the “what” and “how” of leadership rather than on the “who”. Leaders today must find the conviction and courage to pursue their purpose and live by their values. As second world war British field marshal Viscount William Slim said: “Leadership is intensely personal … it’s just plain you.”

The time and energy of leaders are limited – so they have to learn faster.

If you’re a manager, you can be the solution to the current crisis of leadership. You need to take ownership of your own development and also accelerate the development of others around you.

Leadership is in a crisis but there is an antidote – you. You need to aspire, ally, adapt and accelerate.