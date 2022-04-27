How do the major parties rate on an independent anti-corruption commission? We asked 5 experts

Corruption in politics is a big issue for Australian voters this federal election.
Over 10% of respondents to The Conversation’s #SetTheAgenda poll said they wanted candidates to be talking about integrity, corruption and a federal independent commission against corruption (or ICAC) this election campaign.
One voter asked us: “Will they implement a national anti-corruption commission (with teeth!) that can investigate retrospectively?”
Research from Griffith University and Transparency International Australia found 67% of Australians surveyed supported the idea of a federal anti-corruption commission.
So we asked five experts to analyse and grade the major parties’ policies on the issue of a federal ICAC.
Here are their detailed responses:
Coalition
Labor