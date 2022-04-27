 Menu Close
The Conversation
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese
Jason Edwards/AAP

How do the major parties rate on an independent anti-corruption commission? We asked 5 experts

Kate Griffiths, Grattan Institute, Adam Graycar, University of Adelaide, A J Brown, Griffith University, Gabrielle Appleby, UNSW Sydney, Yee-Fui Ng, Monash University

Authors

Disclosure statement

Kate Griffiths works for Grattan Institute, which began with contributions to its endowment of $15 million from each of the Federal and Victorian Governments, $4 million from BHP Billiton, and $1 million from NAB. In order to safeguard its independence, Grattan Institute’s board controls this endowment. The funds are invested and contribute to funding Grattan Institute's activities. Grattan Institute also receives funding from corporates, foundations, and individuals to support its general activities as disclosed on its website.

Adam Graycar has received funding from the Australian Research Council, and the Victorian Broad Based Anti-Corruption Commission, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

A J Brown is a boardmember of Transparency International Australia, and Transparency International globally. He has received research funding from the Australian Research Council and partner organisations including anti-corruption agencies, Ombudsman's offices, other regulatory and integrity agencies and other government agencies relating to public integrity, accountability, public interest whistleblowing and anti-corruption reform.

Gabrielle Appleby has previously received funding from the Local Government Association (SA) to undertake research into perceptions of corruption in local government. She is a board member of the Centre for Public Integrity.

Yee-Fui Ng does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

Monash University provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation AU.

Griffith University, UNSW Sydney, and University of Adelaide provide funding as members of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

Corruption in politics is a big issue for Australian voters this federal election.

Over 10% of respondents to The Conversation’s #SetTheAgenda poll said they wanted candidates to be talking about integrity, corruption and a federal independent commission against corruption (or ICAC) this election campaign.

One voter asked us: “Will they implement a national anti-corruption commission (with teeth!) that can investigate retrospectively?”

Research from Griffith University and Transparency International Australia found 67% of Australians surveyed supported the idea of a federal anti-corruption commission.

So we asked five experts to analyse and grade the major parties’ policies on the issue of a federal ICAC.

Here are their detailed responses:

Coalition

Labor

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 145,300 academics and researchers from 4,362 institutions.

Register now