How do the major parties rate on the First Nations Voice to Parliament? We asked 5 experts

One of the recommendations from the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart calls for the establishment of a First Nations Voice to parliament, enshrined in the Constitution. This would ensure First Nations people are formally consulted on government decisions and legislation affecting their communities.
However, for a Voice to parliament to be enshrined in the Constitution, it would need to be passed at a referendum.
A recent survey found significant public support for a First Nations voice to parliament.
However, it seems Labor and the Coalition are clashing on what this might look like in practice.
We asked five experts to grade the major parties’ policies and past actions on pursuing a Voice to parliament.